 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Georgia odds heading into game week

Here’s a look at the lines as the Commodores take on the Bulldogs.

By DKNation Staff
Auburn v Georgia
Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes in for a touchdown in the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia.
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It’s a SEC East showdown as the Vanderbilt Commodores face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium in Athens at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt looked like it would score the upset over Ole Miss in Week 6 but the Commodores imploded in the second half. The big question for most fans will be whether Vanderbilt can cover the spread in this one, as the Bulldogs have dominated this matchup with four straight wins.

Georgia has been struggling offensively in the last few games before eventually finding its groove against Auburn in the second half. Stetson Bennett has command of this offense and is also making plays with his feet. If the Bulldogs can get some key players back from injury, they’ll be even better than they are right now.

Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Georgia opening odds

Spread: Georgia -37
Total: 58

More From DraftKings Nation