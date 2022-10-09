Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Georgia odds heading into game week

It’s a SEC East showdown as the Vanderbilt Commodores face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium in Athens at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt looked like it would score the upset over Ole Miss in Week 6 but the Commodores imploded in the second half. The big question for most fans will be whether Vanderbilt can cover the spread in this one, as the Bulldogs have dominated this matchup with four straight wins.

Georgia has been struggling offensively in the last few games before eventually finding its groove against Auburn in the second half. Stetson Bennett has command of this offense and is also making plays with his feet. If the Bulldogs can get some key players back from injury, they’ll be even better than they are right now.

Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Georgia opening odds

Spread: Georgia -37

Total: 58