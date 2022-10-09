 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 17 TCU odds heading into game week

Here’s a look at the lines as the Cowboys face the Horned Frogs.

By DKNation Staff
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 TCU at SMU
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan rolls out to pass during the game between SMU and TCU on September 24, 2022 at Gerald J Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX.
Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

First place in the Big 12 is on the line as the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys face the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on either ABC or ESPN depending on flex scheduling.

The Cowboys have quietly been one of the best teams in the country, with Spencer Sanders running the show offensively. Mike Gundy has his team in position to get back to the Big 12 title game and might have one of his better defenses this season.

The Horned Frogs have been a pleasant surprise with this undefeated start, their first through five games since 2017. Max Duggan has entered the Heisman conversation, and TCU’s receivers will have the edge in almost any one-on-one matchup.

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 17 TCU opening odds

Spread: TCU -4
Total: 67.5

