No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 17 TCU odds heading into game week

First place in the Big 12 is on the line as the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys face the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on either ABC or ESPN depending on flex scheduling.

The Cowboys have quietly been one of the best teams in the country, with Spencer Sanders running the show offensively. Mike Gundy has his team in position to get back to the Big 12 title game and might have one of his better defenses this season.

The Horned Frogs have been a pleasant surprise with this undefeated start, their first through five games since 2017. Max Duggan has entered the Heisman conversation, and TCU’s receivers will have the edge in almost any one-on-one matchup.

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 17 TCU opening odds

Spread: TCU -4

Total: 67.5