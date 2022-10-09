25 LSU vs. Florida odds heading into game week

Two teams that have had some stumbles this year face off in Week 7 in SEC play as the the #25 LSU Tigers face the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday, October 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

LSU comes into the game with a 4-2 record but coming off an ugly 40-13 home loss to No. 8 Tennessee. Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards but the Tigers couldn’t make much happen near the end zone. The rushing unit was held to 55 total yards while Jabari Small rolled over the Tigers defense to the tune of 127 yards.

Florida is 4-2 and coming off a 24-17 win over Missouri. The Gators won this one with big efforts by the defense and the ground game. Florida rushed 32 times for 231 yards and a score, and the defense picked off Brady Cook twice in the win.

#25 LSU vs. Florida opening odds

Spread: Florida -3

Total: 48.5