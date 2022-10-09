23 Mississippi State vs. #13 Kentucky odds heading into game week

The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs will hit the road on Saturday, October 16 for a ranked showdown against the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY, and will air on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) continued to roll on Saturday by demolishing Arkansas in a 40-17 victory. Quarterback Will Rogers was excellent, going 31-48 through the air for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dillon Johnson also added 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) sorely missed injured quarterback Will Levis on Saturday, falling to South Carolina 24-14. Backup Keiya Sheron threw two touchdowns and one interception in place of Levis while running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. broke off 22 carries for 126 yards in the loss.

#23 Mississippi State vs. #13 Kentucky opening odds

Spread: Mississippi State -6

Total: 47.5