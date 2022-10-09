5 Clemson vs. Florida State odds heading into game week

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers will hit the road south on Saturday, October 16 for an ACC showdown against the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL, and will air on ABC.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) handled its business with ease this past Saturday, demolishing Boston College in a 31-3 road victory. Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went 18-31 through the air for 220 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception for the day. Meanwhile on defense, Payton Page recovered two fumbles in the win.

Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) squandered a 14-point lead in Raleigh, NC, this past Saturday, falling 19-17 to NC State. The Seminoles got the ball to within field goal territory within the final minute, but an ill advised fade throw by quarterback Jordan Travis was picked off the a Wolfpack defender.

#5 Clemson vs. Florida State opening odds

Spread: Clemson -5

Total: 51