No. 7 USC vs. No. 20 Utah odds heading into game week

The Pac-12 South game everyone had circled is here, as the No. 7 USC Trojans face the No. 11 Utah Utes in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, October 8:00 p.m., and the game will air on Fox.

USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) remains undefeated, with the combination of Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison putting Fight On in the mix for the College Football Playoff. Before the season this was considered their toughest challenge, and it’s likely the last game they’ll be an underdog in 2022.

Utah (4-2, 1-1 Pac-12) lost at UCLA on Saturday, but still has a chance to reach the Pac-12 title game with a win. A key interception by sophomore quarterback Cam Rising late made this game a must-have if the Utes are to repeat as Pac-12 Champions.

#6 USC vs. #11 Utah opening odds

Spread: Utah -3.5

Total: 60.5