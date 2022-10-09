North Carolina vs. Duke odds heading into game week

Two of the biggest rivals in all of sports face off on the gridiron on Saturday, as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game will air on ACC Network.

UNC (5-1, 2-0 ACC) hung on for a 27-24 win over Miami last Saturday. They are the team receiving the most votes but is not in the AP Top 25 poll, and still control their destiny to play in the ACC title game.

Duke (4-2, 1-1 ACC) had a dream season going before their 23-20 loss to a Geoff Collins-less Georgia Tech on Saturday. While technically still in the drivers seat for the championship game, the margin of error is now totally eliminated. But rookie head coach Mike Elko’s team still has a bowl game in its sights.

North Carolina vs. Duke opening odds

Spread: North Carolina -6

Total: 67