Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 5 of the NFL season, and quarterback Andy Dalton will once again start under center. After a decent performance in his first 2022 start last week, we assess whether the extra week of reps makes him a start or sit for fantasy managers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

In his first regular-season start last week across the pond, Dalton went 20-for-28 with 236 yards and a touchdown, good for 13.74 PPR fantasy points. It was a solid outing for Dalton in his return to starting under center, but the volume of fantasy production wasn’t nearly enough to garner attention from fantasy managers. Granted, Dalton had just the week prior to prepare for the contest, but heading into Week 5 he’ll now have additional reps under his belt.

On paper, Dalton will be facing a Seahawks defense that has been particularly accommodating to opposing quarterbacks. Through the season's first quarter, Seattle is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to those under center (21.4 PPG). The Seahawks are also tied for 28th in the league with an average of 274.0 passing yards per game allowed. The numbers show that they can be exploited through the air, but that hinges on how comfortable Dalton will be in this offense in just his second start this week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Despite the favorable matchup, Dalton serves nothing more than a low-upside, low-end QB2 in just his second start this season. Time will tell if Dalton increases his production if he’s needed to start long-term, but in Week 5 he should remain on the bench given his limited starting reps so far this year.