Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions travel to face the New England Patriots in Week 4 and they and fantasy football managers are holding their breath waiting for news on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The playmaker missed last week’s game with an ankle injury and is questionable for Week 5.

St. Brown was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday, but was upgraded to limited on Friday. We haven’t gotten any hints one way or the other. The upgrade is a plus, but only one such practice is not ideal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown had a monster first three weeks of the season, averaging 24.4 fantasy points per game and ranking second only to Cooper Kupp in PPR leagues. The performances came against the Eagles, Commanders, and Vikings, which is a healthy mix of good and bad defenses.

The Lions face the Patriots with kickoff set for 1 p.m. so we’ll know early if St. Brown is available. If he is, he’s proven himself a must-start. On Sunday, he faces a Patriots defense that ranks 10th in pass efficiency and 14th in fantasy points allowed.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start in all formats if active.