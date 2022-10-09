Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots head into their Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions down a couple of quarterbacks, which has pushed Bailey Zappe to the top of the depth chart. That’s going to impact New England’s receivers, including Jakobi Meyers. He’s dealing with an injury but is expected to play. Does that mean Meyers should be in fantasy lineups for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers missed the team’s last two games but still leads the Patriots in targets. That tells you what his status is on this depth chart. Meyers is likely to be operating in the areas where Zappe will be most comfortable making throws, and has the speed to get a lot of yards after the catch.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Meyers tops out as a flex play in Week 5, but he’s on the lower end of options there in most leagues.