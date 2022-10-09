Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who was expected to give the team a vertical threat in the middle of the field, has failed to make a big impact through four games this season. Can he have a strong outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 5 to boost his fantasy value, or should he be kept out of lineups for this game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry has seen nine targets in four games, with five receptions for 41 yards and no scores. He could see more volume here with Bailey Zappe now under center. Zappe targeted Henry four times in relief last week. The gameplan will focus on safer throws, which usually involve tight ends. That means Henry could see some work.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Usually, Henry is an automatic sit. However, the tight end landscape is quite bleak outside of the top five guys. If you’re really struggling at the spot, Henry is a sneaky solid option in PPR formats.