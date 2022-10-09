Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs hope to keep their winning ways going when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. One player hoping to get going in this offense is wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Does he have a spot in your fantasy lineups for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling continues to be the distant third option in this offense from a receiving standpoint. He’s competing more with Clyde Edwards-Helaire than he is with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce. The receiver has tremendous speed and comes with upside but the production simply hasn’t been there so far to give him any fantasy consideration.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Valdes-Scantling has a high ceiling but the Raiders have been solid in the secondary so far. You can bench the receiver in Week 5 and leave him there until he shows he can be a consistent part of this offense.