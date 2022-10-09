Moneyline pick for Padres vs. Mets in Game 3 of Wild Card round

The San Diego Padres take on the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card round at Citi Field on Sunday night with first pitch at 7:07 p.m. ET. The Mets won Game 2 on Saturday night 7-3 to force the decisive game of the series. The Padres won 7-1 in Game 1 thanks to four HRs off Max Scherzer. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Padres vs. Mets Game 3 moneyline odds

SD: +120

NYM: -140

The pitching matchup will be Joe Musgrove vs. Chris Bassitt, which is pretty even. Bassitt was the Mets’ most consistent pitcher all season long. He finished with 15 wins, a 3.42 ERA and 167 strikeouts. Bassitt isn’t overpowering and has only made two postseason appearances.

Musgrove also doesn’t really have a good track record in the postseason. He pitched scarcely for the Astros in their run in 2017. Musgrove was one of the best starters in the National League this season, posting a sub-3.00 ERA with 10 wins and 184 strikeouts. Musgrove didn’t pitch well in one start vs. the Mets this season, allowing four runs in 5.1 innings.

Looking at the lineups, it’s more likely the Mets get to Musgrove at home. New York found its offense against Blake Snell in Game 2, scoring seven runs. Also, just looking at how the line has shrunk compared to Game 2 with deGrom on the hill is advantageous for bettors. The Mets at -140 is the play. The run line went up to 6.5 from 5.5 in Game 2. The pitching matchup isn’t as good and there’s a chance we see starters on a short leash with the season on the line. Don’t be surprised if San Diego goes to the pen early if Musgrove struggles. Same goes for Bassitt.

Pick: Mets -140