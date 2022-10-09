 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Padres vs. Mets Wild Card Game 3 on and when does it start

The Mets host the Padres in Game 3 of the Wild Card in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By David Fucillo
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts in the first inning during game one of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field.&nbsp; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets wrap up their NL Wild Card round series on Sunday night in Queens in a do-or-die Game 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET on ESPN. Joe Musgrove and Chris Bassitt will start for the Padres, and Mets, respectively.

The Mets evened up the series with a 7-3 win on Saturday. Jacob deGrom threw six innings of two-run ball and the team got a big burst from the offense in the seventh inning to secure the victory. It was a team effort on offense with Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, and Daniel Vogelbach each driving in a run, and Jeff McNeil driving in two.

The Mets are a -140 favorite to win the series, while the Padres are +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while the Padres are +1.5 and priced at -195. The total is 6.5 with the over priced at -115 and the under priced at -105.

Padres vs. Mets Game 3 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 9
Game time: 7:07 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

More From DraftKings Nation