What channel is Padres vs. Mets Wild Card Game 3 on and when does it start

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets wrap up their NL Wild Card round series on Sunday night in Queens in a do-or-die Game 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET on ESPN. Joe Musgrove and Chris Bassitt will start for the Padres, and Mets, respectively.

The Mets evened up the series with a 7-3 win on Saturday. Jacob deGrom threw six innings of two-run ball and the team got a big burst from the offense in the seventh inning to secure the victory. It was a team effort on offense with Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, and Daniel Vogelbach each driving in a run, and Jeff McNeil driving in two.

The Mets are a -140 favorite to win the series, while the Padres are +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are -1.5 on the run line priced at +165 while the Padres are +1.5 and priced at -195. The total is 6.5 with the over priced at -115 and the under priced at -105.

Padres vs. Mets Game 3 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Game time: 7:07 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app