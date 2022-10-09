 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Padres vs. Mets Wild Card round Game 3 via live online stream on ESPN

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s ESPN MLB Wild Card round broadcast for Padres and Mets in Game 3.

By Benjamin Zweiman
San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar, right fielder Juan Soto and center fielder Trent Grisham react after defeating the New York Mets in game one of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field.&nbsp; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres face off in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card round on Sunday night to decide who advances. The Padres took Game 1 easily 7-1 with four HRs off Max Scherzer. The Mets bounced back behind Jacob deGrom, who had eight Ks and two earned runs over 6.0 innings. Now it comes down to Game 3 to see who will move on to take on the No. 1 seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Padres vs. Mets

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Chris Bassitt
First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

