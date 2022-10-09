How to watch Padres vs. Mets Wild Card round Game 3 via live online stream on ESPN

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres face off in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card round on Sunday night to decide who advances. The Padres took Game 1 easily 7-1 with four HRs off Max Scherzer. The Mets bounced back behind Jacob deGrom, who had eight Ks and two earned runs over 6.0 innings. Now it comes down to Game 3 to see who will move on to take on the No. 1 seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Padres vs. Mets

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.