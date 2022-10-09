 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Shriners Children’s Open receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Shriners Children’s Open, taking place near Las Vegas, Nevada at TPC Summerlin.

By DKNation Staff
Tom Kim of South Korea prepares to putt on the 12th green during the third round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The Shriners Children’s Open is the third official event on the PGA TOUR this season, and there’s plenty of incentive for the players beyond the $8 million on offer as part of the prize pool.

With purses skyrocketing across professional golf, the standard 18% share to the winner, translates to a cool $1.44 million. And there’s plenty of other benefits for the winner at TPC Summerlin in the heart of the Las Vegas Valley.

Besides the trophy, the winner will be exempt at TOUR events until the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2025. If they haven’t won recently, they’ll also add to their TOUR priority if not already a full card-carrying member. And that priority will also apply for next two additional seasons as well, so playing when and where they choose won’t be an issue.

There’s also exemptions into The Masters and the PGA Championship of 2023, and a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i. The 500 FedEx Cup points for winning alone will likely be enough to qualify for the Top 125 and the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the end of the 2022-23 season even if the victor doesn’t make another cut all year.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open from TPC Summerlin just outside Las Vegas, Nevada.

2022 Shriners Children’s Open Prize Money Breakdown

Place Prize money
1st $1,440,000
2nd $872,000
3rd $487,200
4th $392,000
5th $328,000
6th $290,000
7th $270,000
8th $250,000
9th $234,000
10th $218,000
11th $202,000
12th $186,000
13th $170,000
14th $154,000
15th $146,000
16th $138,000
17th $130,000
18th $122,000
19th $114,000
20th $106,000
21st $98,000
22nd $90,000
23rd $83,600
24th $77,200
25th $70,800
26th $64,400
27th $62,000
28th $59,600
29th $57,200
30th $54,800
31st $52,400
32nd $50,000
33rd $47,600
34th $45,600
35th $43,600
36th $41,600
37th $39,600
38th $38,000
39th $36,400
40th $34,800
41st $33,200
42nd $31,600
43rd $30,000
44th $28,400
45th $26,800
46th $25,200
47th $23,600
48th $22,320
49th $21,200
50th $20,560
51st $20,080
52nd $19,600
53rd $19,280
54th $18,960
55th $18,800
56th $18,640
57th $18,480
58th $18,320
59th $18,160
60th $18,000
61st $17,840
62nd $17,680
63rd $17,520
64th $17,360
65th $17,200

