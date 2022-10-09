How much will the winner of the Shriners Children’s Open receive in 2022

The Shriners Children’s Open is the third official event on the PGA TOUR this season, and there’s plenty of incentive for the players beyond the $8 million on offer as part of the prize pool.

With purses skyrocketing across professional golf, the standard 18% share to the winner, translates to a cool $1.44 million. And there’s plenty of other benefits for the winner at TPC Summerlin in the heart of the Las Vegas Valley.

Besides the trophy, the winner will be exempt at TOUR events until the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2025. If they haven’t won recently, they’ll also add to their TOUR priority if not already a full card-carrying member. And that priority will also apply for next two additional seasons as well, so playing when and where they choose won’t be an issue.

There’s also exemptions into The Masters and the PGA Championship of 2023, and a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i. The 500 FedEx Cup points for winning alone will likely be enough to qualify for the Top 125 and the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the end of the 2022-23 season even if the victor doesn’t make another cut all year.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open from TPC Summerlin just outside Las Vegas, Nevada.