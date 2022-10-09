Pick on the Total for the Padres-Mets game on October 9

The Wild Card Round wraps up in New York on Sunday with the Mets hosting the San Diego Padres on Sunday with a pair of All Star pitchers looking to send their team to a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets (-130, 6.5)

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Mets, who has pitched his best down the stretch with a 2.84 ERA and the team going 11-4 in his 15 starts since the beginning of July after a 9-6 team record and 4.01 ERA in his first 15 starts.

Since July, Bassitt has allowed just six total home runs across 92 innings with two runs or fewer allowed in six of his eight starts in that time.

For the Padres Joe Musgrove gets the ball and will look to continue the success he’s had recently with just one run allowed in his past four starts.

Both bullpen are in the upper-half of the league in bullpen ERA for the season with the Mets 10th with at a 3.55 ERA and the Padres 14th with a 3.83 ERA.

Excluding the final game of the regular season where the Padres had playoff seeding locked up, between the regular and postseason the Padres have allowed three runs or fewer in 13 of their last 20 games and four or fewer in 16 of their last 20 games.

It will be all hands on deck for both teams on Sunday and on a chilly October night in New York, the pitchers will reign supreme with even the slightest mistake being the difference between winning and going home.

The Play: Padres vs. Mets Under 6.5

