Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 5 inactives come in

The NFL continues Week 5 on Sunday, October 9. The week opened with the Colts edging out the Broncos in overtime in what was a pretty atrocious football game. Here’s to a better Sunday slate that includes some key matchups. The playoffs won’t be decided anytime soon, but teams can get critical wins today.

The injury report is fairly sizable, although that’s generally the case every week once we get through the first quarter of the season. That being said, it’s mostly good news on the skill position front. Most of the notable questionable players are expected to be back in lineups on Sunday. There are a few decisions that will come down to the wire, but fantasy football managers can start finalizing lineups with some confidence.

We can expect Alvin Kamara back in action, which is big news after he was deactivated last week. Tee Higgins isn’t playing until Sunday Night Football, but is expected to be good to go. Amon-Ray St. Brown is expected to play, according to NFL Network, while Adam Schefter left it a bit more innocuous. But with a 1 p.m. ET start, we’ll know his status by 11:30 a.m.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Alvin Kamara

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Dolphins’ WRs Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Jets barring any pregame setbacks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Lions WR Josh Reynolds, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Patriots, per source.



Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, is considered a pre-game decision. Detroit has a bye next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is listed as questionable with the ankle injury that sidelined him last week, is expected to play today against the #Patriots, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2022

David Montgomery

Bears’ RB David Montgomery, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, plans to play against the Vikings barring any pregame setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard

Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) and RB Tony Pollard (illness), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst

Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin), both listed as questionable for Sunday night, both are expected to play against the Ravens, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Zay Jones

#Jaguars WR Zay Jones, who missed last week with an ankle injury, is expected to be back on the field today, source said. He is listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Russell Gage, Julio Jones

#Bucs WR Russell Gage, on the injury report because of his back, is expected to play today. As for WR Julio Jones (knee), the hope is he goes, too, but he'll work out pregame to determine his status. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Logan Thomas

#Commanders TE Logan Thomas, who is listed as questionable with a calf, is considered a true game-time decision and he'll work out prior, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Rondale Moore

Cardinals’ WR Rondale Moore, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. Eagles, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Mac Jones