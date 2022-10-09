 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 5 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 5 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo
Damien Wilson #57 of the Carolina Panthers attempts to tackle Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The NFL continues Week 5 on Sunday, October 9. The week opened with the Colts edging out the Broncos in overtime in what was a pretty atrocious football game. Here’s to a better Sunday slate that includes some key matchups. The playoffs won’t be decided anytime soon, but teams can get critical wins today.

The injury report is fairly sizable, although that’s generally the case every week once we get through the first quarter of the season. That being said, it’s mostly good news on the skill position front. Most of the notable questionable players are expected to be back in lineups on Sunday. There are a few decisions that will come down to the wire, but fantasy football managers can start finalizing lineups with some confidence.

We can expect Alvin Kamara back in action, which is big news after he was deactivated last week. Tee Higgins isn’t playing until Sunday Night Football, but is expected to be good to go. Amon-Ray St. Brown is expected to play, according to NFL Network, while Adam Schefter left it a bit more innocuous. But with a 1 p.m. ET start, we’ll know his status by 11:30 a.m.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Alvin Kamara

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown

David Montgomery

CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard

Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst

Zay Jones

Russell Gage, Julio Jones

Logan Thomas

Rondale Moore

Mac Jones

