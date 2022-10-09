Where Week 5 NFL odds close on Sunday ahead of kickoff

The NFL is officially into Week 5 and more importantly, Sunday football is already underway. After the Colts win over the Broncos on Thursday, Sunday is underway with the Giants and Packers squaring off in London. We have 13 more games today and then Monday Night Football to wrap things up.
We’re back with one final look at the odds for each game on the Sunday slate at DraftKings Sportsbook. The book posted opening odds on May 13 and updates them all the way up until kickoff. Below, you can see how the lines have moved, starting in May and wrapping today ahead of 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
The lines start with the opener on May 13, then where they stood a week and a half ago when lookahead lines re-opened. That’s followed by last Sunday, then Wednesday, Thursday, and today.
The biggest point spread movement on the back end of the week has come in Titans-Commanders. The lookahead line on September 30 was a pick ‘em. The Titans moved to 2.5-point favorites last Sunday evening when the line re-opened. The Titans remains 2.5-point favorites through the first injury report. In the past three days, it has moved to Titans -1. The Titans are banged up, but the money at DraftKings is still flowing pretty heavily in their direction.
Here’s a look at all the movement we’ve seen through Sunday morning in Week 5.
Giants vs. Packers
Oct 9
Point spread: Packers -8.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Packers -410, Giants +330
Oct 6
Point spread: Packers -8
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295
Oct 5
Point spread: Packers -8.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295
Oct 2
Point spread: Packers -7.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280
Sep 30
Point spread: Packers -7.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280
May 13
Opening point spread: Packers -6.5
Opening moneyline: Packers -280, Giants +225
Steelers vs. Bills
Oct 9
Point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575
Oct 6
Point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650
Oct 5
Point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650
Oct 2
Point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650
Sep 30
Point spread: Bills -13
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575
May 13
Opening point spread: Bills -8
Opening moneyline: Bills -425, Steelers +320
Chargers vs. Browns
Oct 9
Point spread: Chargers -2
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105
Oct 6
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -135, Browns +115
Oct 5
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135
Oct 2
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135
Sep 30
Point spread: Chargers -1.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105
May 13
Opening point spread: N/A
Opening moneyline: N/A
Bears vs. Vikings
Oct 9
Point spread: Vikings -7.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Vikings -350, Bears +290
Oct 6
Point spread: Vikings -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Vikings -300, Bears +250
Oct 5
Point spread: Vikings -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265
Oct 2
Point spread: Vikings -7
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265
Sep 30
Point spread: Vikings -6.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Vikings -275, Bears +230
May 13
Opening point spread: Vikings -4.5
Opening moneyline: Vikings -195, Bears +165
Lions vs. Patriots
Oct 9
Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Patriots -170, Lions +145
Oct 6
Point spread: Patriots -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135
Oct 5
Point spread: Patriots -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135
Oct 2
Point spread: Patriots -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Patriots -140, Lions +120
Sep 30
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Patriots -110, Lions -110
May 13
Opening point spread: Patriots -5
Opening moneyline: Patriots -235, Lions +190
Seahawks vs. Saints
Oct 9
Point spread: Saints -5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Saints -225, Seahawks +190
Oct 6
Point spread: Saints -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Saints -230, Seahawks +195
Oct 5
Point spread: Saints -5.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Saints -225, Seahawks +190
Oct 2
Point spread: Saints -5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Saints -215, Seahawks +185
Sep 30
Point spread: Saints -6
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Saints -250, Seahawks +210
May 13
Opening point spread: Saints -4.5
Opening moneyline: Saints -195, Seahawks +165
Dolphins vs. Jets
Oct 9
Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150
Oct 6
Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150
Oct 5
Point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150
Oct 2
Point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -155, Jets +135
Sep 30
Point spread: Dolphins -5.5
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Dolphins -245, Jets +205
May 13
Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Opening moneyline: Dolphins -145, Jets +125
Falcons vs. Bucs
Oct 9
Point spread: Bucs -10
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Bucs -450, Falcons +360
Oct 6
Point spread: Bucs -9.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330
Oct 5
Point spread: Bucs -9
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330
Oct 2
Point spread: Bucs -8.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bucs -380, Falcons +310
Sep 30
Point spread: Bucs -9
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330
May 13
Opening point spread: Bucs -10.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -630, Falcons +450
Titans vs. Commanders
Oct 9
Point spread: Titans -1
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Titans -120, Commanders +100
Oct 6
Point spread: Titans -2.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Titans -135, Commanders +115
Oct 5
Point spread: Titans -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120
Oct 2
Point spread: Titans -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120
Sep 30
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110
May 13
Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110
Texans vs. Jaguars
Oct 9
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -315, Texans +260
Oct 6
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -300, Texans +250
Oct 5
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Jaguars -330, Texans +275
Oct 2
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Jaguars -320, Texans +265
Sep 30
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -295, Texans +245
May 13
Opening point spread: Jaguars -3
Opening moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +135
49ers vs. Panthers
Oct 9
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: 49ers -260, Panthers +220
Oct 6
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 39
Moneyline: 49ers -260, Panthers +220
Oct 5
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: 49ers -275, Panthers +230
Oct 2
Point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 39
Moneyline: 49ers -190, Panthers +160
Sep 30
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: 49ers -165, Panthers +140
May 13
Opening point spread: 49ers -3
Opening moneyline: 49ers -160, Panthers +140
Cowboys vs. Rams
Oct 9
Point spread: Rams -5.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Rams -225, Cowboys +190
Oct 6
Point spread: Rams -5.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Rams -230, Cowboys +195
Oct 5
Point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Rams -205, Cowboys +175
Oct 2
Point spread: Rams -6
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Rams -245, Cowboys +205
Sep 30
Point spread: Rams -7
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Rams -300, Cowboys +250
May 13
Opening point spread: Rams -4.5
Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cowboys +160
Eagles vs. Cardinals
Oct 9
Point spread: Eagles -5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cardinals +190
Oct 6
Point spread: Eagles -5.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Eagles -230, Cardinals +195
Oct 5
Point spread: Eagles -5.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cardinals +190
Oct 2
Point spread: Eagles -6
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Eagles -240, Cardinals +200
Sep 30
Point spread: Eagles -4
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Eagles -195, Cardinals +165
May 13
Opening point spread: Cardinals -2
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -130, Eagles +110
Bengals vs. Ravens
Oct 9
Point spread: Ravens -3.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150
Oct 6
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145
Oct 5
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145
Oct 2
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150
Sep 30
Point spread: Bengals -3
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Bengals -165, Ravens +140
May 13
Opening point spread: Ravens -1
Opening moneyline: Ravens -120, Bengals +100
Raiders vs. Chiefs
Oct 6
Point spread: Chiefs -7
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265
Oct 5
Point spread: Chiefs -7
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Raiders +270
Oct 2
Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265
Sep 30
Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -295, Raiders +245
May 13
Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -195, Raiders +165