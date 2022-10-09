Where Week 5 NFL odds close on Sunday ahead of kickoff

The NFL is officially into Week 5 and more importantly, Sunday football is already underway. After the Colts win over the Broncos on Thursday, Sunday is underway with the Giants and Packers squaring off in London. We have 13 more games today and then Monday Night Football to wrap things up.

We’re back with one final look at the odds for each game on the Sunday slate at DraftKings Sportsbook. The book posted opening odds on May 13 and updates them all the way up until kickoff. Below, you can see how the lines have moved, starting in May and wrapping today ahead of 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

The lines start with the opener on May 13, then where they stood a week and a half ago when lookahead lines re-opened. That’s followed by last Sunday, then Wednesday, Thursday, and today.

The biggest point spread movement on the back end of the week has come in Titans-Commanders. The lookahead line on September 30 was a pick ‘em. The Titans moved to 2.5-point favorites last Sunday evening when the line re-opened. The Titans remains 2.5-point favorites through the first injury report. In the past three days, it has moved to Titans -1. The Titans are banged up, but the money at DraftKings is still flowing pretty heavily in their direction.

Here’s a look at all the movement we’ve seen through Sunday morning in Week 5.

Oct 9

Point spread: Packers -8.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Packers -410, Giants +330

Oct 6

Point spread: Packers -8

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295

Oct 5

Point spread: Packers -8.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295

Oct 2

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

Sep 30

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -280, Giants +225

Oct 9

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575

Oct 6

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Oct 5

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Oct 2

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Sep 30

Point spread: Bills -13

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -8

Opening moneyline: Bills -425, Steelers +320

Oct 9

Point spread: Chargers -2

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105

Oct 6

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Browns +115

Oct 5

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135

Oct 2

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135

Sep 30

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A

Opening moneyline: N/A

Oct 9

Point spread: Vikings -7.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -350, Bears +290

Oct 6

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -300, Bears +250

Oct 5

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265

Oct 2

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Vikings -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -275, Bears +230

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -4.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -195, Bears +165

Oct 9

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Patriots -170, Lions +145

Oct 6

Point spread: Patriots -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135

Oct 5

Point spread: Patriots -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135

Oct 2

Point spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Patriots -140, Lions +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -110, Lions -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Patriots -5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -235, Lions +190

Oct 9

Point spread: Saints -5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Saints -225, Seahawks +190

Oct 6

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Saints -230, Seahawks +195

Oct 5

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Saints -225, Seahawks +190

Oct 2

Point spread: Saints -5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -215, Seahawks +185

Sep 30

Point spread: Saints -6

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -250, Seahawks +210

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -4.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -195, Seahawks +165

Oct 9

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150

Oct 6

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150

Oct 5

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150

Oct 2

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -155, Jets +135

Sep 30

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Dolphins -245, Jets +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -145, Jets +125

Oct 9

Point spread: Bucs -10

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bucs -450, Falcons +360

Oct 6

Point spread: Bucs -9.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

Oct 5

Point spread: Bucs -9

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

Oct 2

Point spread: Bucs -8.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -380, Falcons +310

Sep 30

Point spread: Bucs -9

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -10.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -630, Falcons +450

Oct 9

Point spread: Titans -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Titans -120, Commanders +100

Oct 6

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Titans -135, Commanders +115

Oct 5

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120

Oct 2

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

Oct 9

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -315, Texans +260

Oct 6

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -300, Texans +250

Oct 5

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -330, Texans +275

Oct 2

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -320, Texans +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -295, Texans +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Jaguars -3

Opening moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +135

Oct 9

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: 49ers -260, Panthers +220

Oct 6

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -260, Panthers +220

Oct 5

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: 49ers -275, Panthers +230

Oct 2

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -190, Panthers +160

Sep 30

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Panthers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -3

Opening moneyline: 49ers -160, Panthers +140

Oct 9

Point spread: Rams -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Rams -225, Cowboys +190

Oct 6

Point spread: Rams -5.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Rams -230, Cowboys +195

Oct 5

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Rams -205, Cowboys +175

Oct 2

Point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -245, Cowboys +205

Sep 30

Point spread: Rams -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -300, Cowboys +250

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cowboys +160

Oct 9

Point spread: Eagles -5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cardinals +190

Oct 6

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -230, Cardinals +195

Oct 5

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cardinals +190

Oct 2

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Eagles -240, Cardinals +200

Sep 30

Point spread: Eagles -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -195, Cardinals +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -130, Eagles +110

Oct 9

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150

Oct 6

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145

Oct 5

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145

Oct 2

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150

Sep 30

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Ravens +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -1

Opening moneyline: Ravens -120, Bengals +100

Oct 6

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265

Oct 5

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Raiders +270

Oct 2

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -295, Raiders +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -195, Raiders +165