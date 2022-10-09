Breaking down Packers’ backfield usage in Week 5

3rd Quarter Update: Jones still leads the backfield with nine carries for 40 yards and still has his two receptions for 17 yards.

Dillon has five carries for 32 yards, still without a target in the passing game.

First half update: Jones finished the first half with seven carries for 35 yards and two receptions for an additional 17 yards.

Dillon has four carries for 21 yards and has yet to be targeted.

Week 5 of the NFL season saw our second international game being played. The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers got the action started early on Sunday morning with a 9:30 a.m. ET kick. The Packers lead the Giants 10-3 at the end of the first quarter. In one of the more split backfields in the league. let’s take a look at how running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have been used so far.

Packers RB usage in Week 5 vs. Giants

Jones had three carries for 10 yards and couldn't bring in his lone target in the first quarter. Dillon also had three carries but was able to total 16 yards on his usage. Neither running back was able to get much going in the first quarter, but the expectation is that they will be utilized more in the game plan as this game continues.