Cleveland midges are back for Browns vs. Chargers and could be a problem in Week 5!

By Chet Gresham
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns rolls out to pass during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

You may have seen it live or just in old footage, but the 2007 ALDS MLB matchup on October 5th was one to remember, as Lake Erie hatched a large offspring of midges that descended onto the game. It caused havoc to be sure. And now they’re back for the Week 5 matchup between the Browns and Chargers

There are many species of midges, but nobody has reported on their exact taxonomy as of yet. The good news is that these guys don’t bite, but in big numbers can be annoying. Unlike a baseball game, hopefully the action of the football will keep them from being too much trouble during game play, but we’ll see plenty of swatting at the harmless bugs by players.

