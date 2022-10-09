Cleveland midges are back for Browns vs. Chargers and could be a problem in Week 5!

You may have seen it live or just in old footage, but the 2007 ALDS MLB matchup on October 5th was one to remember, as Lake Erie hatched a large offspring of midges that descended onto the game. It caused havoc to be sure. And now they’re back for the Week 5 matchup between the Browns and Chargers

There are many species of midges, but nobody has reported on their exact taxonomy as of yet. The good news is that these guys don’t bite, but in big numbers can be annoying. Unlike a baseball game, hopefully the action of the football will keep them from being too much trouble during game play, but we’ll see plenty of swatting at the harmless bugs by players.