How often do 5-0 teams miss the playoffs?

The NFL has opened Week 5 and we have a single undefeated team across the league. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the surging Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend to improve to 4-0.

The Eagles will look to improve to 5-0 when they face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals have alternated wins and losses as they try and get on track. They beat Carolina in Charlotte last week, but the 26-16 final score doesn’t really tell the full tale. This Arizona squad has some things to figure out.

Philadelphia is a 5.5-point favorite against the Cardinals at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are -245 on the moneyline while Arizona is a +205 underdog.

The Eagles entered Sunday with odds to make the playoffs at -2000, trailing only the Bills. A 5-0 start doesn’t guarantee a playoff berth, but it gives them a massive margin for error. Over the past 11 years, the 2016 Vikings and 2015 Falcons both started 5-0 only to finish the season 8-8 and eliminated from playoff contention. During that same stretch, 21 teams started 5-0 and made the playoffs.

Nothing’s guaranteed, but given how the Eagles have looked and given how bad the NFC has looked for the most part, it’d be a stunner if Philadelphia missed the playoffs.