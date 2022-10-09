Who are starting pitchers for Guardians vs. Yankees in ALDS?

The Cleveland Guardians will head to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The No. 3 Guardians defeated the No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round in two games to advance. The Yankees secured the No. 2 seed and a bye in the WC round.

The Guardians only had to use Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie in the first round of the postseason. We already know who the Yankees are expected to roll out in Games 1-3. Let’s take a look at the projected starters for each team.

Guardians vs. Yankees starting pitchers

Cleveland

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

The Guardians have yet to figure out their rotation for the ALDS. Bieber pitched on Friday so chances are he’ll be ready to go for Game 2 on Thursday. Triston McKenzie would follow in Game 3, so Cleveland needs to figure out who will pitch in Game 1. Cal Quantrill was likely going to pitch if the Rays had won on Saturday, so he could be the Game 1 starter. It’s unclear if the Guardians will use Zach Plesac or Aaron Civale in the rotation or as an opener.

New York

Game 1: Gerrit Cole

Game 2: Nestor Cortes

Game 3: Luis Severino

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

The Yankees are going with a pretty standard rotation. After the first three games, we could see Jameson Taillon pitch in Game 4. Cole would be on four days rest, so it depends how the series goes. You’d think if the Yankees are trailing 2-1 going into Game 4 that they would turn to Cole.