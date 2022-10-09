Cade Otton worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong start in Week 5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling in their Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, owning a 21-0 lead in the second half. Heavily contributing to the offense in the first half has been rookie tight end Cade Otton, who got the start today with veteran tight end Cameron Brate sitting out this week with a concussion.

Otton has garnered several targets from quarterback Tom Brady and has been a heavy presence in the red zone as both a receiving target and a pass blocking. This might be the beginning of the rookie playing an important role in the offense and he’s someone fantasy managers should keep tabs on.

Bucs TE Cade Otton: Week 6 waiver wire

As of this writing, Otton has caught six of seven targets for 43 yards. That’s not a bad day for the rookie and that consistency could have Tom Brady looking at him more. Tight end has been somewhat of a weakness for the Bucs early in the season and even with Brate returning soon, they could opt to get Otton more involved.

Otton is rostered in just 1% of ESPN and Yahoo fantasy leagues, so he’ll be ripe for the taking off the waiver wire this week.