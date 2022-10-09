Randall Cobb worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 5

The Green Bay Packers are lacking a dominant pass-catcher. This has led to quarterback Aaron Rodgers trying to spread the ball around to find a pass-catcher he can count on. We have seen weeks where Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs were the preferred targets of the veteran quarterback. This week, veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb was the apple of Rodgers’ eye.

Packers WR Randall Cobb: Week 6 waiver wire

Cobb was targeted 13 times in the loss to the New York Giants. He caught seven of them for 99 yards. Cobb now has 10 receptions on 12 targets for 150 yards. While this total doesn’t inspire much confidence, it is a good sign that he is getting more involved in the offense. This performance and how much he has been used is a good sign and makes him worth a waiver wire add. He may not be more than a flex play in most weeks, but if the trend continues, you are going to want to get ahead of the move to acquire Cobb.