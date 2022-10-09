Who is Teddy Bridgewater’s backup?

The Miami Dolphins find themselves in a quarterback pickle in today’s Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is already out with concussion symptoms and in the first quarter, backup Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out for the rest of the game with both a head and elbow injury.

With Bridgewater possibly done for the day, third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson has stepped in to take snaps for the ‘Phins. Thompson was taken in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kansas State and is getting his first taste of regular season NFL action this afternoon.

Spending five years at Kansas State, Thompson established himself as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history. He finished his career with 7,124 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions through the air, also adding 1,087 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.

Fantasy managers who have either Tagovailoa or Bridgewater on their rosters should keep an eye on Thompson on the waiver wire ahead of next Sunday’s Week 6 showdown against the Vikings. Given their sudden injury misfortune with quarterbacks, you never know if the rookie’s services will be needed again.