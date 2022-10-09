Opening odds for Commanders vs. Bears matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 13.

Carson Wentz and the Commanders had a chance to end their three-game losing streak, but an interception thrown in the final seconds at the goal line sealed their fate in Week 5. Washington fell to the Titans 21-17 and sits at 1-4 on the season. The Bears had an opportunity to possibly send their game into overtime, but a fumble with close to a minute left resulted in a 29-22 loss to their NFC North rival Vikings.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Commanders vs. Bears in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100

Oct 5

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Commanders -110, Bears -110

Early pick: Under 40

After last week’s snoozefest on Thursday Night Football, this week’s contest doesn’t leave much confidence for a high-scoring affair. The Commanders rank 25th in scoring (18.3 PPG), while the Bears are 30th in scoring (16.0 PPG) and have not been shy about straying away from throwing the ball. This game has the makings of a low-scoring affair with the defense front and center, setting up the total to go under.