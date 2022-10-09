Opening odds for 49ers vs. Falcons matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The 49ers, fresh off a Monday Night Football win in the week prior, traveled to face the Panthers in Week 5. They thumped Carolina, but lost edge rusher Nick Bosa, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, nickel back Jimmie Ward, and kicker Robbie Gould to injury. The Falcons nearly pulled off an incredible comeback against the Bucs, but a controversial roughing the passer call went in favor of Tom Brady. Instead of Atlanta forcing a three-and-out, Tampa Bay managed to hold on to the 21-15 win and sent the Falcons to 2-3 on the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for 49ers vs. Falcons in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: 49ers -6

Point total: 42

Moneyline: 49ers -260, Falcons +220

Oct 5

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: 49ers -285, Falcons +240

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -5.5

Opening moneyline: 49ers -250, Falcons +200

Early pick: Falcons +6

Atlanta has been competitive throughout the start of the season, with their three losses so far coming by six points or less. The Falcons rank eighth in scoring (25.8 PPG) while San Francisco averages just 17.8 PPG. The 49ers' defense is their strength and even if they limit the Falcons scoring opportunities, expect Atlanta to keep this game close at home throughout all four quarters.