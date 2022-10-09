Opening odds for Patriots vs. Browns matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Patriots may be forced to adapt at the quarterback position, but their defense more than held up their end in Week 5. New England’s defense held Jared Goff and the Lions to zero points, as they moved to 2-3 with a 29-0 shutout win. The Browns are coming off a crushing 30-28 loss to the Chargers after a Jacoby Brissett red zone interception, and later a missed game-winning field goal sealed their fate in the closing moments of the fourth quarter.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Patriots vs. Browns in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Browns -175, Patriots +150

Oct 5

Point spread: Browns -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Browns -180, Patriots +155

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A

Opening moneyline: N/A

Early pick: Browns -3

The Patriots’ defensive performance was admirable in Week 5, but the task at hand should be tougher with Nick Chubb and the Browns on deck. New England ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed per game (135.8). Expect Kevin Stefanski to make the run game a focal point in this contest and for them to cover in a Week 5 win.