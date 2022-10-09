Opening odds for Jets vs. Packers matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Jets snapped a 12-game losing streak against the AFC East after dominating the Dolphins, 40-17 in Week 5. Breece Hall finished with 197 combined yards, with 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Packers will look to rebound from a loss to the Giants across the pond. Green Bay was outgained 213 yards to 207 yards through the air and 125 yards to 94 yards on the ground as their international debut was spoiled in a 27-22 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jets vs. Packers in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Packers -325, Jets +270

Oct 5

Point spread: Packers -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Packers -435, Jets +350

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -7.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -365, Jets +280

Early pick: Jets +7.5

The Jets are winners of two straight heading into this week’s matchup and are coming off a 40-point performance for good measure. New York is also undefeated (2-0) on the road this season, and with Green Bay’s offense still building cohesion, it would not be a surprise to see the final score being relatively close. Two of three wins for the Packers this season have come by three points or less, which makes the Jets covering the spread a reasonable pick heading into Sunday.