Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Colts matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Jaguars gifted the Texans their first win of the season with a 13-6 loss in Week 5. It was an underwhelming performance to forget for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 25-of-47 passes for 286 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Colts’ Thursday night performance may have been an eyesore to fans, but the 12-9 victory moved them to 2-2 on the season despite the injuries to both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jaguars vs. Colts in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Colts -2

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Colts -130, Jaguars +110

Oct 5

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts -135, Jaguars +115

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -7

Opening moneyline: Colts -320, Jaguars +250

Early pick: Jaguars +2

Lawrence’s performance in Week 5 was underwhelming to put it lightly, but they have the relative health advantage heading into this AFC South matchup. It remains to be seen whether Taylor or Hines will be available for the Colts, which is a huge blow to the backfield. If either or both can’t go, Jacksonville ideally should have the upper hand in this contest and should cover as a result.