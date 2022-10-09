Opening odds for Vikings vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Vikings moved to 4-1 on the season after notching a 29-22 win over the Bears in Week 5. After posting relatively quiet numbers the past few weeks, Justin Jefferson rebounded convincingly with a 12-catch and 154-yard receiving performance. The Dolphins have lost two straight after falling to the Jets 40-17. More importantly, the injury bug continues to plague Miami after Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out in Week 5 following an elbow and head injury, further thinning the quarterback room with Tua Tagovailoa still recovering from a concussion sustained in Week 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened while we await the re-opening for Vikings vs. Dolphins in their Week 6 matchup. The line is delayed with the Dolphins QB situation uncertain.

Oct 9

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Oct 5

Point spread: Dolphins -1

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Vikings +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -3

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -155, Vikings +135

Early pick: Vikings [...]

The Dolphins are entering this matchup at a serious injury disadvantage, the playing status of Tyreek Hill also remains in question after he was seen in a walking boot following the Week 5 loss. If Miami is forced to start rookie Skylar Thompson once more this week, then Minnesota has the clear advantage under center and should be considered the favorites. Roll with the healthier team in the Vikings to cover in this one.