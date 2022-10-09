Opening odds for Bengals vs. Saints matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to knock off their AFC North rival in a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The Saints survived a high-scoring affair in a 39-32 win over the Seahawks in Week 5, with Taysom Hill the standout of the afternoon. Hill tossed a 22-yard passing touchdown to go along with nine carries for 112 yards and three total touchdowns on the ground.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bengals vs. Saints in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Bengals -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Saints +100

Oct 5

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Both -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -1

Opening moneyline: Bengals -120, Saints +100

Early pick: Bengals -1

Health will be a major factor for the Saints in this game as Michael Thomas is expected to return, with the status of Jameis Winston still uncertain. Andy Dalton has been serviceable in Winston’s absence, but the Bengals have the quarterback advantage here with Joe Burrow seemingly finding his rhythm once again with his receivers. Standout Saints rookie Chris Olave will be in the concussion protocol this week. As long as Cincinnati continues to see improvement from its revamped offensive line, the Bengals should be able to cover in this matchup.