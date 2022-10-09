Opening odds for Ravens vs. Giants matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Ravens will look to get their first win at home as they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North showdown on Sunday night. The Giants are a surprising 4-1 through the first five weeks of the season, with their latest victory coming in a 27-22 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in London. The Giants' defense came away with big stops in the closing moments, as Saquon Barkley continued his comeback season with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Ravens vs. Giants in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -240, Giants +200

Oct 5

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -240, Giants +200

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -3.5

Opening moneyline: Ravens -155, Giants +135

Early pick: Giants +5.5

The Giants’ 4-1 regular season record matches their 4-1 record against the spread to start the season. As long as New York’s defense can make Lamar Jackson’s job tough through all four quarters, it’s clear that Barkley has been able to be the engine in keeping the Giants competitive on a weekly basis. That sets up a winning recipe for the Giants to cover the spread in this Week 5 contest.