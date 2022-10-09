Opening odds for Bucs vs. Steelers matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Bucs moved to 3-2 on the season with a 21-15 win over the Falcons in Week 5, but they have a questionable penalty call to thank for the victory. Tampa Bay’s offense stalled in the second half as they allowed Atlanta to score an uncontested 15 points in the final quarter. But a roughing the passer penalty on the Falcons helped the Bucs avoid a three-and-out and shut the door on a possible Atlanta comeback.

For the Steelers, rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett made his first NFL career start but it came in a convincing 38-3 blowout loss to the Bills. The first-rounder out of Pittsburgh completed 34-of-52 passes for 327 yards and an interception while finishing without a touchdown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bucs vs. Steelers in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Bucs -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bucs -350, Steelers +290

Oct 5

Point spread: Bucs -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -275, Steelers +230

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -155, Steelers +135

Early pick: Bucs -7.5

Pickett’s first career start came against a formidable defense in the Bills, but his job won’t get any easier with the Bucs on deck for Week 6. Tampa Bay is allowing the sixth-fewest points per game this season (17.0). Subsequently, the Steelers are just 1-3-1 against the spread so far this season. Expect Pickett to struggle once more this week, setting up the Bucs to cover on Sunday.