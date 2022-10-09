Opening odds for Panthers vs. Rams matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Carolina Panthers sought to get their second win of the season as they welcomed the 49ers in their Week 5 matchup. It did not end well as they were crushed 37-15. After a disappointing loss on Monday night the week prior, the Rams looked to bounce back at home against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. It also did not end well as they dropped a 22-10 decision and dropped a game back of the 49ers in the NFC West.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Panthers vs. Rams in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Rams -9

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Rams -410, Panthers +330

Oct 5

Point spread: Rams -9.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Rams -425, Panthers +340

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -9

Opening moneyline: Rams -475, Panthers +350

Early pick: Rams -9

Both quarterbacks in this matchup have underwhelmed relative to expectations, but the Panthers have truly been limited by Baker Mayfield’s porous play. Through the first five weeks, Mayfield is 30th among quarterbacks in passer rating (75.0). Los Angeles has the better quarterback in this one and with more weapons on offense, they should be equipped to cover the spread.