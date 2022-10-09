Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Cardinals looked to move above .500 as they welcomed the undefeated Eagles to State Farm Stadium in Week 5.

The Seahawks once again found themselves in a high-scoring shootout in Week 5, but they were on the short end of the stick as they fell 39-32 to the Saints. Geno Smith, who led the league in passer rating at the conclusion of the game, finished with 268 yards passing and three touchdowns on 16-of-25 completions.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Cardinals -140, Seahawks +120

Oct 5

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Seahawks +115

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -135, Seahawks +115

Early pick: Seahawks +2.5

Smith continues to lead the Seahawks' offense with an average of 23.8 points per game, which ranks as the 11th-best in the NFL. If the performances from the past two weeks have shown anything, it’s that Seattle is very much equipped to keep games within reach and tightly contested. The Cardinals are ranked 28th with an average of 25.8 PPG allowed, which bodes well for the Seahawks to cover and keep this game within reach.