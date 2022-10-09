Opening odds for Bills vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Bills and Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs wrap up Week 5 with a Monday Night Football game against the Raiders. They will host a Bills squad that is rolling. Buffalo beat the Ravens in the closing seconds last week and then thumped the Steelers on Sunday 38-3. If the Chiefs win on Monday, we’ll see the top two teams in the AFC with 4-1 records.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bills vs. Chiefs in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Chiefs -1

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Both -110

Oct 5

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Both -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -1.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -125, Chiefs +105

Early pick: Chiefs -1

This should be a really fun game. Both defenses can put up stout performances, but we all want to see the offensive fireworks. The Bills have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL and the Chiefs will likely be ranked No. 2 after Monday’s game against the Raiders. I like the Chiefs to have the edge at home, but this really is a toss-up game.