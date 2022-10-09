Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16.

The Cowboys, fresh off a win over the Commanders in the previous week, traveled to the West Coast for a Week 5 bout against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles, who entered the week as the lone undefeated team, looked to remain perfect as they traveled to face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cowboys vs. Eagles in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -240, Cowboys +200

Oct 5

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -210, Cowboys +180

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -110, Eagles -110

Early pick: Eagles -5.5

Both these teams entered the week 3-1 against the spread, but injuries could hinder the Cowboys’ odds in this contest. Not only is there the question of whether Dak Prescott will make his return, but star linebacker Micah Parsons was hobbled in Dallas’ game against the Rams. If Parsons is expected to miss any time, it would be a huge blow to the Cowboys’ elite pass rush, setting up the Eagles to more favorably cover in this Sunday night matchup.