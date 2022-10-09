Opening odds for Broncos vs. Chargers matchup in Week 6

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 5 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 17.

The Broncos continue to struggle with a lack of consistency on offense. Their latest example was an eyesore 12-9 loss to the Colts on Thursday Night Football, a game which saw no touchdowns scored and two interceptions thrown by Russell Wilson. Denver is now 2-3 on the season and with one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league, they will look to rebound in another primetime matchup.

The Chargers were graced with a 30-28 win over the Browns in Week 5, despite questionable decision-making by Brandon Staley in the final moments of the fourth quarter. Los Angeles chose not to punt the ball away on fourth down with 1:14 remaining in the game. Thankfully, Cleveland’s rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining to propel the Chargers to a 3-2 record.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Broncos vs. Chargers in their Week 6 matchup.

Oct 9

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chargers -260, Broncos +220

Oct 5

Point spread: Chargers -4

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -195, Broncos +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -3

Opening moneyline: Chargers -160, Broncos +140

Early pick: Chargers -6.5

Heading into this AFC West primetime matchup, the Broncos are 1-4 against the spread while the Chargers are 4-1. Until Denver can improve on its 31st-ranked scoring offense (15.0 PPG), Justin Herbert and the Chargers have the unquestioned advantage on offense. Look for Los Angeles to win and cover against their AFC West rival.