Georgia rises, Alabama falls ahead in Week 7 AP Poll, and welcome James Madison

The newest AP poll is here, and we have a swap of the SEC teams at the top of the board following Week 6 conference action.

Biggest risers

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 4-1, and after a bye week they’re heading to the Kentucky Wildcats for a battle of upstarts in the SEC. And the undefeated 6-0 UCLA Bruins are 3-0 in the Pac-12, having beaten back the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins should be favored the rest of the way in the league until their matchup with the USC Trojans during the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

Biggest fallers

That Utah team who fell 42-32 to the Bruins for their second loss of the season is still ranked, and can get back plenty of momentum with a win over USC on Saturday. But the real pain came for the Kentucky Wildcats, who without starting quarterback Will Levis suffered their second-straight defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Other USC is deservedly lightly regarded and a loss at home to them might spell the end of UK’s dreams of a huge matchup with Georgia to close out SEC play in 2022.

Conference breakdown

SEC: 6

Big 12: 5

Big Ten: 4

ACC: 4

Pac-12: 4

AAC: 1

Sun Belt: 1

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 7 of 2022 College Football.

Week 7 AP Poll Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Georgia 6-0 1 1,535 (32) 2 Ohio State 6-0 -1 1,507 (20) 3 Alabama 6-0 -2 1,489 (11) 4 Clemson 6-0 1 1,348 5 Michigan 6-0 -1 1,319 6 Tennessee 5-0 2 1,232 7 USC 6-0 -1 1,214 8 Oklahoma State 5-0 -1 1,150 9 Ole Miss 6-0 - 1,061 10 Penn State 5-0 - 974 11 UCLA 6-0 7 907 12 Oregon 5-1 - 893 13 TCU 5-0 4 819 14 Wake Forest 5-1 1 748 15 North Carolina State 5-1 -1 746 16 Mississippi State 5-1 7 589 17 Kansas State 5-1 3 559 18 Syracuse 5-0 4 393 19 Kansas 5-1 - 330 20 Utah 4-2 -9 328 21 Cincinnati 5-1 3 257 22 Texas 4-2 - 150 22 Kentucky 4-2 -9 150 24 Illinois 5-1 - 117 25 James Madison 5-0 - 105

North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1