Heisman Watch for Week 7 of College Football

As always, college football provided us with some thrilling Saturday viewing as Alabama and Texas A&M went down to the line, BYU and Notre Dame faced off in a high-powered showdown in Vegas, and Vanderbilt was somehow beating Ole Miss for an uncomfortably long time.
Some Heisman hopefuls cemented their spot in the race for the trophy, while others fell out of contention. We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 6. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stock Up
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
UCLA is the real deal and there is no doubt about it, and QB Thompson-Robinson is the head of this suddenly well-oiled machine that beat Utah 42-32 to rise to 6-0 this season. Thompson-Robinson is at +1800 to win the Heisman after this week’s 299-yard, five-touchdown performance, up from +3500 last week.
The Bruins line up two more major challenges in a row over the next two weeks against Oregon and Stanford. This stretch, if successful, could be the crowning jewel on Thompson-Robinson’s Heisman campaign. The senior has thrown 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.
Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
The Tennessee comeback continued this weekend as the Vols steamrolled the LSU Tigers, 40-13, putting yet another mark in the SEC win column and moving to 5-0 overall for the season. Hooker continues to shine on the field, going 17-for-27 for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the air and adding another 56 yards on the ground. Hooker has moved to the second-highest odds for the Heisman at +1100 following the LSU win.
Hooker has not yet thrown an interception this season over 140 pass attempts. He has thrown for ten touchdowns and rushed for three in the Vols’ comeback to SEC legitimacy.
Stock Down
Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
Daniels suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the Jayhawks’ loss to TCU on Saturday. The quarterback who helped Kansas back to relevancy has dropped out of the Heisman odds entirely at DraftKings Sportsbook after the loss. It’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll return for next week’s game against Oklahoma.
He was just 5-for-10 before leaving the game yesterday, following a 7-for-14 passing performance the week before at Iowa State. The conference schedule may be impeding his productivity, though backup Jason Bean had a strong second half in the close loss.
Cameron Rising, QB, Utah
Rising is falling (pardon the pun) after dropping the Utes’ second of the season to UCLA. He’s not playing badly, but he’s not in consideration for the best player in the sport at this point. He had two rushing touchdowns yesterday and went 23-for-32 for 287 yards and one interception against the Bruins.
The Utes are facing USC next week, which will be an enormous challenge. The QB is down to +12000 at DraftKings Sportsbook in odds to win the Heisman.
2022 Heisman Trophy Odds October 9
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|CJ Stroud
|−130
|Caleb Williams
|+1000
|Hendon Hooker
|+1200
|Bryce Young
|+1400
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+1800
|Blake Corum
|+1800
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|+2200
|Adrian Martinez
|+2500
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+2500
|Stetson Bennett IV
|+2800
|Drake Maye
|+3000
|Will Anderson Jr.
|+4000
|Bo Nix
|+4000
|Sam Hartman
|+4500
|Spencer Sanders
|+4500
|Max Duggan
|+5500
|Bijan Robinson
|+6000
|Will Rogers
|+6000
|Quinn Ewers
|+6500
|Israel Abanikanda
|+7000
|JJ McCarthy
|+8000
|Deuce Vaughn
|+8000
|Jaxson Dart
|+10000
|Miyan Williams
|+10000
|Zach Charbonnet
|+10000
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+10000
|Cameron Rising
|+12000
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|+12000
|Will Shipley
|+12000
|Travis Dye
|+15000
|Jase McClellan
|+15000
|Drew Pyne
|+15000
|Kendall Milton
|+15000
|Jordan Addison
|+15000
|Devon Achane
|+15000
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|+15000
|Michael Penix Jr.
|+15000
|Anthony Richardson
|+20000
|Michael Mayer
|+20000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+20000
|Sean Clifford
|+20000
|Braelon Allen
|+20000
|Sean Tucker
|+20000
|Zach Evans
|+20000
|Brock Bowers
|+20000
|Blake Shapen
|+30000
|Tyler Van Dyke
|+30000
|Garrett Shrader
|+30000
|Spencer Rattler
|+30000
|Phil Jurkovec
|+30000
|Jayden Daniels
|+30000
|Tank Bigsby
|+30000
|Aidan O'Connell
|+30000
|Cameron Ward
|+30000
|Grayson McCall
|+30000
|Tanner Morgan
|+30000
