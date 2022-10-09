Heisman Watch for Week 7 of College Football

As always, college football provided us with some thrilling Saturday viewing as Alabama and Texas A&M went down to the line, BYU and Notre Dame faced off in a high-powered showdown in Vegas, and Vanderbilt was somehow beating Ole Miss for an uncomfortably long time.

Some Heisman hopefuls cemented their spot in the race for the trophy, while others fell out of contention. We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 6. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

UCLA is the real deal and there is no doubt about it, and QB Thompson-Robinson is the head of this suddenly well-oiled machine that beat Utah 42-32 to rise to 6-0 this season. Thompson-Robinson is at +1800 to win the Heisman after this week’s 299-yard, five-touchdown performance, up from +3500 last week.

The Bruins line up two more major challenges in a row over the next two weeks against Oregon and Stanford. This stretch, if successful, could be the crowning jewel on Thompson-Robinson’s Heisman campaign. The senior has thrown 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

The Tennessee comeback continued this weekend as the Vols steamrolled the LSU Tigers, 40-13, putting yet another mark in the SEC win column and moving to 5-0 overall for the season. Hooker continues to shine on the field, going 17-for-27 for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the air and adding another 56 yards on the ground. Hooker has moved to the second-highest odds for the Heisman at +1100 following the LSU win.

Hooker has not yet thrown an interception this season over 140 pass attempts. He has thrown for ten touchdowns and rushed for three in the Vols’ comeback to SEC legitimacy.

Stock Down

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Daniels suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the Jayhawks’ loss to TCU on Saturday. The quarterback who helped Kansas back to relevancy has dropped out of the Heisman odds entirely at DraftKings Sportsbook after the loss. It’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll return for next week’s game against Oklahoma.

He was just 5-for-10 before leaving the game yesterday, following a 7-for-14 passing performance the week before at Iowa State. The conference schedule may be impeding his productivity, though backup Jason Bean had a strong second half in the close loss.

Cameron Rising, QB, Utah

Rising is falling (pardon the pun) after dropping the Utes’ second of the season to UCLA. He’s not playing badly, but he’s not in consideration for the best player in the sport at this point. He had two rushing touchdowns yesterday and went 23-for-32 for 287 yards and one interception against the Bruins.

The Utes are facing USC next week, which will be an enormous challenge. The QB is down to +12000 at DraftKings Sportsbook in odds to win the Heisman.

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds October 9 Player Odds Player Odds CJ Stroud −130 Caleb Williams +1000 Hendon Hooker +1200 Bryce Young +1400 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +1800 Blake Corum +1800 Jahmyr Gibbs +2200 Adrian Martinez +2500 DJ Uiagalelei +2500 Stetson Bennett IV +2800 Drake Maye +3000 Will Anderson Jr. +4000 Bo Nix +4000 Sam Hartman +4500 Spencer Sanders +4500 Max Duggan +5500 Bijan Robinson +6000 Will Rogers +6000 Quinn Ewers +6500 Israel Abanikanda +7000 JJ McCarthy +8000 Deuce Vaughn +8000 Jaxson Dart +10000 Miyan Williams +10000 Zach Charbonnet +10000 TreVeyon Henderson +10000 Cameron Rising +12000 Mohamed Ibrahim +12000 Will Shipley +12000 Travis Dye +15000 Jase McClellan +15000 Drew Pyne +15000 Kendall Milton +15000 Jordan Addison +15000 Devon Achane +15000 Marvin Harrison Jr. +15000 Michael Penix Jr. +15000 Anthony Richardson +20000 Michael Mayer +20000 Taulia Tagovailoa +20000 Sean Clifford +20000 Braelon Allen +20000 Sean Tucker +20000 Zach Evans +20000 Brock Bowers +20000 Blake Shapen +30000 Tyler Van Dyke +30000 Garrett Shrader +30000 Spencer Rattler +30000 Phil Jurkovec +30000 Jayden Daniels +30000 Tank Bigsby +30000 Aidan O'Connell +30000 Cameron Ward +30000 Grayson McCall +30000 Tanner Morgan +30000

