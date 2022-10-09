 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch for Week 7 of College Football

CJ Stroud continues to lead the odds to win the Heisman Trophy heading into Week 6. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By grace.mcdermott
Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs with the ball as Harold Perkins Jr. #40 of the LSU Tigers defends during the first half a game at Tiger Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. &nbsp; Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As always, college football provided us with some thrilling Saturday viewing as Alabama and Texas A&M went down to the line, BYU and Notre Dame faced off in a high-powered showdown in Vegas, and Vanderbilt was somehow beating Ole Miss for an uncomfortably long time.

Some Heisman hopefuls cemented their spot in the race for the trophy, while others fell out of contention. We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 6. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

UCLA is the real deal and there is no doubt about it, and QB Thompson-Robinson is the head of this suddenly well-oiled machine that beat Utah 42-32 to rise to 6-0 this season. Thompson-Robinson is at +1800 to win the Heisman after this week’s 299-yard, five-touchdown performance, up from +3500 last week.

The Bruins line up two more major challenges in a row over the next two weeks against Oregon and Stanford. This stretch, if successful, could be the crowning jewel on Thompson-Robinson’s Heisman campaign. The senior has thrown 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

The Tennessee comeback continued this weekend as the Vols steamrolled the LSU Tigers, 40-13, putting yet another mark in the SEC win column and moving to 5-0 overall for the season. Hooker continues to shine on the field, going 17-for-27 for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the air and adding another 56 yards on the ground. Hooker has moved to the second-highest odds for the Heisman at +1100 following the LSU win.

Hooker has not yet thrown an interception this season over 140 pass attempts. He has thrown for ten touchdowns and rushed for three in the Vols’ comeback to SEC legitimacy.

Stock Down

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Daniels suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the Jayhawks’ loss to TCU on Saturday. The quarterback who helped Kansas back to relevancy has dropped out of the Heisman odds entirely at DraftKings Sportsbook after the loss. It’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll return for next week’s game against Oklahoma.

He was just 5-for-10 before leaving the game yesterday, following a 7-for-14 passing performance the week before at Iowa State. The conference schedule may be impeding his productivity, though backup Jason Bean had a strong second half in the close loss.

Cameron Rising, QB, Utah

Rising is falling (pardon the pun) after dropping the Utes’ second of the season to UCLA. He’s not playing badly, but he’s not in consideration for the best player in the sport at this point. He had two rushing touchdowns yesterday and went 23-for-32 for 287 yards and one interception against the Bruins.

The Utes are facing USC next week, which will be an enormous challenge. The QB is down to +12000 at DraftKings Sportsbook in odds to win the Heisman.

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds October 9

Player Odds
Player Odds
CJ Stroud −130
Caleb Williams +1000
Hendon Hooker +1200
Bryce Young +1400
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +1800
Blake Corum +1800
Jahmyr Gibbs +2200
Adrian Martinez +2500
DJ Uiagalelei +2500
Stetson Bennett IV +2800
Drake Maye +3000
Will Anderson Jr. +4000
Bo Nix +4000
Sam Hartman +4500
Spencer Sanders +4500
Max Duggan +5500
Bijan Robinson +6000
Will Rogers +6000
Quinn Ewers +6500
Israel Abanikanda +7000
JJ McCarthy +8000
Deuce Vaughn +8000
Jaxson Dart +10000
Miyan Williams +10000
Zach Charbonnet +10000
TreVeyon Henderson +10000
Cameron Rising +12000
Mohamed Ibrahim +12000
Will Shipley +12000
Travis Dye +15000
Jase McClellan +15000
Drew Pyne +15000
Kendall Milton +15000
Jordan Addison +15000
Devon Achane +15000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +15000
Michael Penix Jr. +15000
Anthony Richardson +20000
Michael Mayer +20000
Taulia Tagovailoa +20000
Sean Clifford +20000
Braelon Allen +20000
Sean Tucker +20000
Zach Evans +20000
Brock Bowers +20000
Blake Shapen +30000
Tyler Van Dyke +30000
Garrett Shrader +30000
Spencer Rattler +30000
Phil Jurkovec +30000
Jayden Daniels +30000
Tank Bigsby +30000
Aidan O'Connell +30000
Cameron Ward +30000
Grayson McCall +30000
Tanner Morgan +30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

