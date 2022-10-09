Rookie running backs Breece Hall, Dameon Pierce, put up big numbers in Week 5

The 2022 NFL season is starting to pick up for rookie running backs now that we’ve hit Week 5. We take a look at who is getting work and putting up numbers this week.

Breece Hall, Jets vs. Dolphins

It took a little longer than many thought, but Hall has taken over the lead role in New York. He’s played well and continued to gain work from Michael Carter and this week it was obvious. Hall put up huge yardage numbers both on the ground and air in a big win over the division rival Dolphins. His final stats against the Dolphins are big:

Rushing: 18 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Caught 2-of-2 targets for 100 yards.

Dameon Pierce, Texans vs. Jaguars

Pierce won the lead job in Houston early on, but it took a couple games for him to really get going, but he has gotten going now. His efficciency numbers weren’t great in a low scoring win over the Jaguars, but he was the key to the Texans winning this game. He’s also getting more receiving targets over these last two games, really driving his fantasy upside up.

Rushing: 26 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Caught 3-of-5 targets for 24 yards.

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks vs Saints

Walker had a hernia injury early on in the season, but was able to return in Week 2 to start seeing backup snaps behind Rashaad Penny. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, Penny hurt his ankle in Week 5, but Walker was able to step up. Walker took a run over the right guard for 69 yards for a TD, showing his speed well.

Rushing: 8 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD

James Cook, Bills vs. Steelers

The Bills No. 1 running back remains Devin Singletary, after an inauspicious start to the season when rookie James Cook fumbled on his first touch. This week he showed his incredible burst as a runner when he went for a 24-yard TD run.

Rushing: 4 carries, 31 yards, 1 TD

Rachaad White, Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Leonard Fournette continues to dominate touches in Tampa, but rookie White is starting to see more work. This week he didn’t put up big numbers, but he did have nine looks, the most so far this season.

Rushing: 4 carries, 14 yards

Receiving: Caught 3-of-4 targets for 28 yards.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons vs. Buccaneers

With Cordarrelle Patterson on I.R. for a few weeks, Allgeier got some additional run as he shared work with Caleb Huntley.

Rushing: 13 carries, 45 yards

Brian Robinson, Commanders vs. Titans

Robinson finally was able to make his rookie debut after being shot twice in the leg in a robbery. He didn’t put up fantasy numbers, but he did get 9 carries as he tries to get back up to speed.

Rushing: 9 carries, 22 yards