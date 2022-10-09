How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 5

The NFL has wrapped up the first quarter of the season and through five weeks, we have a handful of really good teams, a few good teams, a bunch of average to mediocre teams, and a handful of awful teams. Welcome to NFL parity in 2022!

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are three months away, but it’s never too early to start breaking down the playoff picture. Considering next week brings a potential playoff preview between the Bills and Chiefs at Arrowhead, now is as good a time as any to see what we’re looking at heading toward Week 6.

The Bills crushed the Steelers this week to remain atop the AFC East. If the Chiefs beat the Raiders on Monday, next week will bring a pair of 4-1 teams squaring off on Sunday afternoon. The bigger win for now belongs to the Jets. They beat the Dolphins at home, putting up 21 points in the fourth quarter to cruise to victory.

On the other side of the league, the Packers lost in London and that allowed the Vikings to take a full one-game lead in the NFC North. Minnesota hasn’t been overly impressive, but they’re benefiting from some embarrassing Packers play. The bigger part of this though is the Giants beat Green Bay to continue their best start since 2009. They remain behind the undefeated Eagles, but they’re doing some good things a quarter of the way into the season.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday afternoon as we work through the afternoon and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football close out Week 5.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 4-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 3-1

3. Tennessee Titans, 3-2

4. Cincinnati Bengals, 2-2

5. New York Jets, 3-2

6. Miami Dolphins, 3-2

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 3-2

8. Indianapolis Colts, 2-2-1

9. Baltimore Ravens, 2-2

10. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-3

11. Denver Broncos, 2-3

12. Cleveland Browns, 2-3

13. New England Patriots, 2-3

14. Houston Texans, 1-3-1

15. Las Vegas Raiders, 1-3

16. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-4

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 4-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 4-1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-2

4. San Francisco 49ers, 2-2

5. New York Giants 4-1

6. Dallas Cowboys, 3-1

7. Green Bay Packers, 3-2

8. Los Angeles Rams, 2-2

9. Arizona Cardinals, 2-2

10. New Orleans Saints, 2-3

11. Atlanta Falcons 2-3

12. Chicago Bears, 2-3

13. Seattle Seahawks, 2-3

14. Carolina Panthers, 1-3

15. Detroit Lions, 1-4

16. Washington Commanders, 1-4