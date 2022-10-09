Who is Rashaad Penny’s backup for fantasy football?

The Seattle Seahawks took the 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The loss wasn't the worse part because starting running back Rashaad Penny suffered a potential season-ending loss. It was ruled an ankle injury, but there is also speculation that he fractured his tibia. He will have further tests tomorrow to determine the exact injury and if he can make it back this season.

With Penny sidelined, his backup, Kenneth Walker III, is expected to take up the mantle of starting running back. He was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has served as the backup to Penny. Walker finished Sunday’s game with eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He will provide upside to this offense, and while Seattle loses depth, they won't lose talent at the position because Walker should be able to fill in well.

If you are in deeper leagues, keep an eye on Travis Homer or DeeJay Dallas as the backup to Walker while Penny is sidelined. It remains to be seen if either Homer or Dallas will have more fantasy value going forward as the primary backup, so for now, just keep both of them on your radar.