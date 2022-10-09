Christopher Bell wins at Charlotte to join final eight in Cup Series playoffs

The NASCAR Cup Series closed out the round of 12 in its annual playoffs and we are left with eight drivers coming out of Charlotte. Christopher Bell stunned the racing world with a victory at the Bank of America 400 that propelled him into the round of 8, while also eliminating defending champ Kyle Larson.

The eight drivers that advanced to the next round of the playoffs include Bell, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe.

Bell was 45 points below the cut line, but he did what was needed to advance in his third year racing in the Cup Series. He did not make the playoffs in his first season, and then last year, he advanced to the round of 12 before being eliminated.

Elliott heads into the playoffs as the points leader and is the favorite to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +200 and followed by Hamlin at +400. Byron, Logano, Blaney, Chastain, and Bell are all +800 while Briscoe is +2000.

The three races in this coming round are the South Point 400 in Las Vegas, the Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead-Miami, and the Xfinity 500 in Martinsville.