Fantasy football trade analyzer: WRs I should trade for or trade away now

The NFL trade deadline has come and passed which means that the trade deadline for fantasy football leagues is around the corner. If you are looking to make a change to your roster, now is a great time to do it. Whether you are trying to capitalize on a wide receiver returning from injury or if you want to get rid of a player that has frustrated your roster, this is a great time to send out offers. With that in mind, here are three receivers to trade for and three to trade away in Week 9.

Here’s a list of wide receivers that you should trade for or trade away in your fantasy football leagues.

WRs to trade for in fantasy football

Darnell Mooney: WR55

The Moon man got off to a slow start having two receptions for four yards through the first two weeks of the season. He has accumulated more yards and receptions on a weekly basis and has become more consistent. Mooney hasn’t found the endzone yet this season, but I expect that to change as the Bears acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool. His presence should help free up Mooney the rest of the season.

George Pickens: WR51

One of the other results from the Claypool deal is that rookie George Pickens will move into the WR2 role for the Steelers. Look for Diontae Johnson to still be the top wideout, but Pickens should see a sharp uptick in work. He has already gotten on the same page with fellow rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and should continue to have a good season.

DJ Moore: WR23

The Carolina Panthers appeared to be throwing in the towel on the season when they traded away RB Christian McCaffrey, but it has somehow unlocked WR DJ Moore in the offense. He is clicking over the last two games with third string quarterback PJ Walker at the helm. Moore has 13 receptions on 21 targets for 221 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games. Carolina is going to continue to sling the ball so while you may be thinking to sell high, you should acquire Moore.

WRs to trade away in fantasy football

Adam Thielen: WR36

Thielen is finally experiencing the regression we had been predicting for three years. The rest of the season projects Thielen to still be a productive wide receiver, but his upside is capped after the Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end TJ Hockenson at the trade deadline. Hockenson will likely eat up some of the targets Thielen would have gotten in short yardage situations as well as in the middle of the field. He is a backend WR3 at the moment so see if you can unload him.

Deebo Samuel: WR21

Samuel missed Week 8 with an injury, and Brandon Aiyuk had a breakout game. Samuel has largely disappointed compared to how he played last season and the presence of Christian McCaffrey should continue to see Samuel under perform from what you are expecting. This is a solid time to unload him even with the San Francisco 49ers on bye this week.

Chris Olave: WR19

Olave has been one of the better rookie wide receivers and has been a much needed breath of fresh air for the New Orleans Saints. They have also largely been without starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. Once the veterans return to the field I think Olave will end up taking a step back. He is a top-20 wideout at the moment and this is a great time to capitalize and get what you can for him.