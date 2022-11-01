Top QB pickups from the Week 9 waiver wire

Week 8 of the NFL season has come to a close and we’ve got some under-the-radar players who had strong performances. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially for fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with the likes of Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, and Daniel Jones sidelined for Week 9. Here’s a look at our quarterback adds to consider as you place your Week 9 waiver wire claims.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (26% Yahoo, 24% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LAC, @ CAR, vs. CHI

Marcus Mariota helped lead the Falcons to a 37-34 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and as a result, they now stand atop the NFC South standings. Mariota threw for 253 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions through the air, also adding 43 yards on the ground. He’s developed into a decent starter in Atlanta and enters Week 9 as the 11th ranked quarterback in fantasy football.

Mariota is still rostered in less than 30% of fantasy football leagues, so you’ll most likely be able to find him on the waiver wire this week.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (41% Yahoo, 26% ESPN)

Next up — vs. MIA, vs. DET, @ ATL

The Bears have struggled through the first half of the season but Justin Fields has gradually improved his fantasy football numbers over the last month. In the team’s 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, he threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added an additional 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground. That earned fantasy managers a season-high 26 points.

Fields is rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues and 26% of ESPN leagues, so you should be able to find him on the waiver wire this week.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (54% Yahoo, 43% ESPN)

Next up — vs. GB, @ CHI, @ NYG

The results haven’t been there for the Lions but quarterback Jared Goff hasn’t been a bad fantasy option this year. He went 27-37 for 321 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins, earning fantasy managers 17.6 points. That effectively matched his fantasy average and he checks in as the 15th ranked fantasy quarterback heading into Week 9.

Goff is rostered in less than 55% of fantasy leagues and presents himself as a decent option if you’re in a bind at quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders (9% ESPN, 7% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. MIN, @ PHI, @ HOU

Taylor Heinicke is making the most of his opportunity to start in replace of Carson Wentz. He led the Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, going 23-31 for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, earning fantasy managers 23.1 points for the week.

Less than 10% of fantasy leagues have him on a roster and he should be available if you want him this week.