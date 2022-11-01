Top-5 Week 9 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

Week 9 of the NFL is on the horizon, and we have plenty of bye weeks to consider. To be exact, six teams will not play in Week 9. We’ll list these squads in the section below. For comparison, we only had two teams (Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers) on a bye in Week 8, so this will likely put a dent into fantasy lineups.

Waivers will be important this week, so here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 9 waiver wire claims.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers

Khalil Herbert: RB, Chicago Bears (47.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. MIA, vs. DET, @ ATL

Herbert is sharing the backfield with fellow RB David Montgomery at the moment. However, the Bears run the ball enough for both of them to see around 15 touches per game. Herbert has made the most of those attempts, hitting at least 87 total yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s last two games. Simply put, he’s too talented for the Bears to leave him on the sideline. Herbert is a decent FLEX play as things stand, and he has RB1 upside if Montgomery succumbs to injury at some point.

Romeo Doubs: WR, Green Bay Packers (47.3% ESPN)

Next up — @ DET, vs. DAL, vs. TEN

Someone has to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers, right? Doubs has been inconsistent in his rookie season, but there’s reason to believe he’s emerging as the Packers WR1. He recorded four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Doubs has seen at least seven targets in four of his last six games. He also has three touchdowns in that span. A Week 9 breakout could be in store at the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the fifth most fantasy points to receivers this season.

Greg Dulcich: TE, Denver Broncos (34% ESPN)

Next up — Bye, @ TEN, vs. LV

It’s important to note that Dulcich will not help you this week, as the Broncos are on a bye. However, if you have the room, Dulcich is worth a stash as your primary tight end moving forward. The Broncos’ pass-catcher has legitimate TE1 potential at an otherwise weak position. He has combined for 10 catches on 14 targets for 138 yards in his last two games. There’s room for the rookie to thrive moving forward.

If you need help at tight end this week, consider Isaiah Likely (1.7% ESPN) of the Baltimore Ravens if Mark Andrews stands to miss time. Otherwise, Tyler Conklin (16.1% ESPN) of the New York Jets is a hit-or-miss fantasy asset who has showcased some upside in recent games.

Latavius Murray: RB, Denver Broncos (32.6% ESPN)

Next up — Bye, @ TEN, vs. LV

Similar to his teammate above, Murray will not help your fantasy squad this week. However, he has been a solid fantasy producer in recent weeks. That could continue down the stretch. The Broncos clearly don’t trust Melvin Gordon in the red-zone (do you blame them?), so Murray is soaking up red-zone carries. Murray has seen 15 or more touches in two of three games with Denver, and he has two touchdowns in that span. Consider that some solid FLEX production worth looking towards in future weeks.

Looking for immediate help at running back? Check to see if Kenyan Drake (18.3% ESPN) is on your waiver wire. Drake could lead the Ravens backfield if Gus Edwards misses time due to a hamstring injury.

Mack Hollins: WR, Las Vegas Raiders (6.4% ESPN)

Next up — @ JAC, vs. IND, @ DEN

Hollins just won’t go away, recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 64 yards at the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. The Raiders WR has gone over 60 receiving yards in three of his last six games. He has two touchdowns over that span along with an incredible 158 yard showing at the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Some of Hollins’ production is tied to Darren Waller’s injury status, so keep an eye on that moving forward. However, Hollins isn’t a bad WR3 or FLEX play in PPR leagues, especially with so many byes in Week 9.