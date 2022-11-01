Top WR pickups from the Week 9 waiver wire

We take a look at some of the top wide receivers available for fantasy managers to add off the waiver wire this week.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (47.3%)

Next up — DET, DAL, TEN

Doubs led the Packers in receiving yards against the Bills, adding 62 yards and a touchdown in the loss. While the Packers’ receiving group — and their offense in general — has had ups and downs this season, Doubs has his good games. He might not need to start in your lineup every week, but he’s had three 12-plus fantasy point weeks this season.

Damiere Byrd, Atlanta Falcons (0%)

Next up — LAC, CAR, CHI

It’s always hard to tell if this sort of thing will last or if it’s just a flash in the pan, but Byrd has scored a touchdown in each of the last two games while adding 67 and 75 receiving yards. The Falcons are taking shots downfield with Byrd on the other end, and he’s definitely an interesting choice to keep an eye on.

Allen Robinson II, Los Angeles Rams (60%)

Next up — TB, ARI, NO

Matt Stafford has been looking Robinson’s way more often over the past two weeks, targeting him six times for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers, and seven times for 54 yards against the 49ers. Cooper Kupp is expected to play despite a minor ankle injury, but if Kupp is limited at all or further aggravates his ankle, Robinson will quickly become a top target.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs (50.8%)

Next up — TEN, JAX, LAC

It can be hard to make an impact in such a talented group of WRs and TEs as Kansas City’s, but Valdes-Scantling has been targeted just ten fewer times than JuJu Smith-Schuster this entire season. With a whopping 111 yards against the 49ers last week and a 90-yard game against the Raiders two weeks ago, Valdes-Scantling has continued to increase his production and could be a solid WR2 or 3 on your lineup.

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens (29%)

Next up — NO, CAR, JAX

With Rashod Bateman set to be out for “a few weeks,” per head coach John Harbaugh, Duvernay is going to be seeing a lot more snaps and targets for the Ravens in November. Duvernay has been pretty consistent in the 40-to-50 yard range each game with a few low outliers, but Bateman’s absence should increase his opportunities for the next several games. Duvernay already has the second-most receiving yards on the team behind TE Mark Andrews this season.